71 Dead, 1,762 Homes Destroyed…: The Cost Of Himachal Floods

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh is going through one of the worst... moreHimachal Pradesh is going through one of the worst weather-related crises in recent times. With at least 71 confirmed dead, more than 2500 have been rescued and relocated. Indian air force, NDRF, state and central forces have been deployed for rescue. The air force alone has carried out 50 sorties in the last 48 hours and rescued 780 citizens But the damage caused to both life and infra is massive.