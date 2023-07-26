76% ₹ 2000 Notes Returned...'; Will The Deadline Be Extended? | Details

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST

The Union Ministry for Finance told the Parliament on Tuesday that 136.13 crore pieces of 2000 currency notes having a total value of 2.72 lakh crores were returned to banks from circulation between 19.05.2023 and 30.06.2023. In a written reply submitted in Lok Sabha, Minister of State (Finance), Pankaj Chaudhary said that 2000 denomination banknotes are no longer preferred for transactions. He Further added that the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.