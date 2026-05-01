$800Bn Coming To India? Morgan Stanley Reveals How Global War Could Spark Massive Investment Boom

A global crisis is unfolding, but for India, it could unlock an 800 billion dollar opportunity. According to a macro outlook note by Morgan Stanley India Economics and Strategy, India could see about 800 billion dollars in additional capital investment over the next five years, driven largely by geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East. The report, titled Opportunities and Risks amid Conflict, says the ongoing conflict is reshaping global supply chains and pushing countries like India to build stronger domestic capabilities. Watch.