'8280 Electric Buses By 2025...': CM Kejriwal | Delhi's EV Plans To Leave London, Paris Behind

Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 03:46 PM IST

With 400 new electric buses flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena from the IP State Depot on 5th September, Delhi is now ranked number 1 in the country in terms of deploying electric buses in the city. But this is not all, to address Delhi's pollution woes the state government wants to add 10 times more electric buses to the existing fleet. According to the Delhi CM Delhi is planning to 10x the present number of electric buses by 2025. What's Delhi's plan to achieve this ambitious target? In this exclusive interview, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint speaks to Jasmine Shah, AAP's senior leader and Vice Chairperson, DDC to find out if this is just a 'jumla' or a promise the AAP government intends to keep.