Home
/ Videos
/ ’83 disappoints as ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Pushpa’ lead Christmas weekend
’83 disappoints as ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Pushpa’ lead Christmas weekend
Updated: 28 Dec 2021, 08:21 AM IST
Livemint
- Movie theatres were in for an exciting Christmas weekend as '83 and the latest Matrix film hit the screens, both expected to build on the recent gains of No Way Home and Pushpa. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment