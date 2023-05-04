‘8.3 Mn will lose jobs'; White House raises alarm over debt default

Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Days after U.S. treasury secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. might run out of money by June 1st if the debt ceiling is not raised the Congress at the earliest. White House analysts have now warned that a prolonged default might result in 8.3 million job losses and a 45% decline in the stock market, causing ‘severe damage’ to the US economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that without an agreement between Congress and the White House, the federal government won't have the accounting capabilities to continue borrowing and might start defaulting as early as June 1.