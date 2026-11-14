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₹8,300 Crore IPO, $10 Billion Valuation: Coal India Subsidiary Gets Closer To Mega Market Debut

India's IPO market could be gearing up for another major listing, with Coal India's subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields preparing for a potential billion-dollar market debut. The proposed 8,300 crore IPO could value the Odisha-based coal producer at nearly $10 billion, putting it among the biggest public offerings in India's primary market this year. Watch.

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Published14 Nov 2026, 03:37 PM IST
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₹8,300 Crore IPO, $10 Billion Valuation: Coal India Subsidiary Closer To Debut
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