8.7 Crore Indian Youth Suffering Due To NEET, Out Of The Job Ecosystem; EXPLAINS NITI Aayog

Over 8.7 crore young Indians, who are outside the labour force, are neither in education, employment nor training (NEET). Among those in the labour force, 2 crore people are unemployed, according to a NITI Aayog report. The report also highlighted a mismatch between educational qualifications and employment. #nitiayog #education #jobs #india #graduation #internship #intern #apprentice #employment #unemployment #jobcrisis