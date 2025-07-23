In a major development for government employees, the government has sought inputs from key stakeholders in order to set up the 8th Central Pay Commission. The Parliament was informed about the development on Monday that the government had sought inputs from stakeholders, including the Defence and Home ministries, the Department of Personnel and Training, as well as states.
