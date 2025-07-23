Explore
Business News/ Videos / 8th Pay Commission: Centre Breaks Silence On Delay; Here's When It Might Be Implemented

Updated: 23 Jul 2025, 02:44 PM IST Livemint

In a major development for government employees, the government has sought inputs from key stakeholders in order to set up the 8th Central Pay Commission. The Parliament was informed about the development on Monday that the government had sought inputs from stakeholders, including the Defence and Home ministries, the Department of Personnel and Training, as well as states.

 
