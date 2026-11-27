8th Pay Commission: Pensioners Seek Equal Benefits, DA Merger and 20% Interim Relief | 11 Demands

The Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations has submitted an 11-point memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking major changes to pension rules and retirement benefits under the 8th Pay Commission. Its demands include equal pension benefits for employees who retired before January 1, 2026, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, merger of 50% DA and DR with basic pay and pension, and at least 20% interim relief. The association has also called for periodic pension revision for bank retirees, better healthcare facilities, a reduction in the pension commutation restoration period from 15 years to 10 years and eight months, and equal benefits under the One Rank One Pension framework. The 8th Pay Commission's final recommendations are still awaited.