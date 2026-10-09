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9 Top U.S. Universities In Trump’s Crosshairs: What’s Behind the J-1 Visa Probe?

The Trump administration has served federal subpoenas to nine major US universities, including Harvard, Yale, MIT, Stanford and Caltech, over alleged misuse of the J-1 visa programme. Vice President JD Vance announced the investigation, claiming some elite institutions hired foreign researchers at wages far below what American workers in similar roles would earn. He cited pay gaps of $20,000 and $48,000, calling them part of a wider pattern. The J-1 programme allows foreign nationals to enter the US as exchange visitors for research, teaching and specialised work. Vance alleged it is being used to cut labour costs and displace American workers.

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Published9 Oct 2026, 10:52 PM IST
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9 Top U.S. Universities In Trump’s Crosshairs: What’s Behind the J-1 Visa Probe?
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