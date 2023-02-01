‘A budget that fulfils dreams of all’: PM

BUDGET 2023: WHAT DO THE EXPERTS THINK
PM has hai... moreBUDGET 2023: WHAT DO THE EXPERTS THINK
PM has hailed the budget calling it ‘historic’, furthermore, PM Modi called it a budget that will fulfil dreams of aspirational society, farmers, and middle class. What do you think? While the budget does have elements that address some key demands of different stakeholders, experts will take some time to analyse the fine print. Watch as we speak to Mr Dhiraj Nayyar, Director, Economics & Policy, Vedanta & Former Head, Economics, Finance & Commerce, NITI Aayog.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.