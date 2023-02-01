‘A budget that fulfils dreams of all’: PM

Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 05:30 PM IST

BUDGET 2023: WHAT DO THE EXPERTS THINK PM has hailed the budget calling it ‘historic’, furthermore, PM Modi called it a budget that will fulfil dreams of aspirational society, farmers, and middle class. What do you think? While the budget does have elements that address some key demands of different stakeholders, experts will take some time to analyse the fine print. Watch as we speak to Mr Dhiraj Nayyar, Director, Economics & Policy, Vedanta & Former Head, Economics, Finance & Commerce, NITI Aayog.