A Carbon Market That Suits India Would Help Fight Climate Change | Mint Primer

The origins of carbon trading can be traced to 199... moreThe origins of carbon trading can be traced to 1997, when the Kyoto Protocol established carbon as an internationally tradable commodity and developed countries (except economies in transition) were mandated to have carbon markets. This changed with the Paris Agreement making it voluntary for countries.
This video discusses the importance of the steps taken by the Indian Parliament and the need for a holistic framework to reduce carbon emissions.
