A Complete Guide To Reading Food Labels | How To Know If Your Food Is Actually 'Healthy'

A Complete Guide To Reading Food Labels | How To Know If Your Food Is Actually 'Healthy'

Updated: 14 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST Livemint

Big companies have been at the centre of controversies like the recent ones over Cerelac, Bournvita and spices for far too long now. Every time anyone points out a problem with say excess sugar like in the case of Cerelac and Bournvita, FMCG companies have the same response. They argue that they're not breaking food regulatory norms. Well, they ARE right about that. But that still doesn't mean that the food is 'healthy' or 'nutritious' for you. But in a world with so much messaging and advertisements, how will you ever really know if what you're consuming is actually GOOD for you? Well, there's one golden rule - READ FOOD LABELS. Because guidelines demand that companies have to put on the pack what's inside it. It's just that most people don't KNOW how to, due to which many get taken advantage of. Well DON'T be that person - watch this video for a comprehensive guide on how to read food labels and ensure that you can't get tricked!

 
