A Crude End To India's Russian Oil Party?; Talks To Iraq Amid Falling Discounts | Watch

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:58 PM IST

India invited the West’s anger over Russian oil. But buying discounted Russian oil was in India’s interest, so the Modi government stood its ground and bought shipload after shipload of Russian Ural grade oil. It was a win for Russia too which found a buyer with an unlimited appetite, so it didn't really mind the discounts But That has changed. Deep discounts on Russian crude which were to the tune of $30 per barrel at one point have come down to just 4$. What will India do now? Watch the video to find out.