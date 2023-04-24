A metro that floats; Kochi to get India’s first 'water metro' | Watch

Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:43 PM IST

India’s first water metro will be dedicated to the... moreIndia’s first water metro will be dedicated to the people of Kochi on 25th April by Prime minister Modi. One of its kind, the Kochi water metro is an urban mass transportation system which will allow people of Kochi to conveniently cross backwater channels and travel between two points far faster than by road.