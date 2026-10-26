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A new losing streak begins? Watch The Week Ahead in Indian equities (Oct 26-30)

Crude oil is back near six-month highs as West Asia tensions escalate. Could rising costs trigger another losing streak for Indian equities?

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Published26 Oct 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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