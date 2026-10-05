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A ninth weekly fall coming? Watch The Week Ahead in Indian Equities (Oct 5-9)

Could Indian equities be heading into their ninth weekly fall this week? Global bond yields, an RBI policy decision and a crucial earnings report later in the week might hold the answer. Watch.

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Published5 Oct 2026, 08:25 AM IST
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A ninth weekly fall coming?
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