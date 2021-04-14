A Practitioners Perspective: Key Factors for successful direct lending in India

Home
14 Apr 2021
- In the second episode of our special series, 'Decoding Private Credit in India', we take a deep dive to understand private credit from a practitioner's point of view. The aim is to help answer questions like how important is flexibility while providing financing solutions to borrowers, and how do mandates differ across banks and non-bank lenders? While the tightening of credit in the banking sector during the pandemic served as a push for direct lending in India, can the creation of a bad bank, as suggested during the Union Budget, to manage one of the world’s largest piles of soured loans, fundamentally change the demand for direct lending? To know the answers to these questions and more, join us in a Live panel discussion at 5 p.m. on 17th March, 2021, with Abizer Diwanji, Partner & Financial Services & Restructuring Leader, EY; Vishal Goenka, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank; L. Viswanathan, Partner & Chair, Finance, Projects & Insolvency, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Manish Jain, Head of India, SSG Advisors LLP; moderated by Shrija Agrawal, Executive Editor, HT Ideas, HT Digital.