‘A Solid Package’ : Qualcomm Employee Reveals Layoff Severance Worth 10 Months’ Salary

A Qualcomm employee who claims to have been affected by the company's ongoing layoffs in India has shared details of their severance package on Reddit, offering a glimpse into the exit terms being communicated to staff. The post also outlined the timeline for final salary payments and severance, along with provisions for unvested stocks, health insurance, laptop collection and career transition support.