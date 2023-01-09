A Weaker Rupee Doesn't Guarantee Export Boost | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 04:48 PM IST

According to the stats and prior experience, it is difficult to boost exports with a weaker currency. One US dollar has been worth more than 80 Indian rupees for over a month. The value of the rupee has more than halved since early 2008. Would a depreciation of the rupee boost exports and bolster India's economic development during the impending global slowdown?