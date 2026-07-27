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AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'National Town Hall Against E20' In Delhi On August 1 | Details

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has raised serious concerns over the E20 ethanol-blended petrol policy, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify the government’s stand.He announced a national E20 townhall and called for a policy rollback amid public complaints.This comes in the backdrop of the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy.

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Published27 Jul 2026, 04:40 PM IST
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AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'National Town Hall Against E20' In Delhi
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HomeVideosAAP's Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'National Town Hall Against E20' In Delhi On August 1 | Details
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