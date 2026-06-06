Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party Hits Delhi Streets, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, held a major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration marks one of the movement's biggest street mobilizations, transforming online outrage into a physical show of strength. Protesters raised slogans over alleged exam paper leaks, concerns surrounding NEET and CBSE, and broader issues affecting students across the country. CJP leaders accused the government of failing to protect the future of millions of young Indians and called for greater accountability in the education system. The protest comes amid growing youth dissatisfaction over examination controversies, marking disputes, and transparency concerns. With social media support translating into on-ground action, the movement has intensified pressure on policymakers and brought renewed attention to education governance in India. Watch this video for complete coverage of the Delhi protest, key speeches, reactions from participants, and what this could mean for the ongoing debate over exam reforms and accountability.