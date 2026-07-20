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Accenture Overhauls Pay Hike Structure To Include More Employees, But Not Everyone’s Happy

Accenture has introduced a new salary hike structure for its global workforce, including 3.5 lakh employees in India. Under the revised model, only half of an approved pay rise is added to basic salary, while the remaining half is paid as a one-time lump-sum cash payout. This allows the company to extend increments to more employees but slows permanent base pay growth and future compounding. Promotion hikes remain fully added to base salary.

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2026, 08:07 PM IST
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Accenture Overhauls Pay Hike Structure To Include More Employees
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