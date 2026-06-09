Ace Investor Shankar Sharma Reveals His Trick To Finding Multi-Bagger Stocks: 'Lot Of Nonsense...'

Shankar Sharma has spent 35 years finding unloved companies before they become household names. This includes HDFC Bank in the 1990s, and Indian IT names before the boom. Mint spoke with him in a special session, where he broke down exactly what can lead investors to the next multi-bagger stock. His formula is simple - you bet on only one story, you're likely to miss. The real trick is to cast your net wide enough. Listen in.