‘Act Now Or Lose The Choice’: Marco Rubio Tries To Rally The West With Ominous Warning

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pushed back against the idea that enlightened foreign policy means prioritizing the “global community” over one’s own people. Drawing lessons from Ancient Greece, Rubio said there is nothing selfish or wrong about loyalty to one’s nation or fighting to defend its interests above all else. He warned that the next decade will determine the story of the next century. “We find ourselves at a crossroads,” Rubio said. “The course we take will determine whether the West maintains its place at the head of the world, or resigns itself to a future of atrophy, and servitude, and decline. We will either choose to act now or lose the choice to act at all.”