Adani Flays Hindenburg; Details Expansion, Growth Plans At AGM 2023 I Watch

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday reiterated tha... moreBillionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday reiterated that the Hindenburg report was a combination of misinformation and discredited allegations. 'The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations, the majority of them dating from 2004 to 2015,' Adani said speaking at the AGM of his group companies.