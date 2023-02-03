Adani Group Bloodbath: 10 Big Blows in less than 10 Days after Hindenburg Bomb I Watch

Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 01:23 AM IST

World’s 3rd richest billionaire just weeks ago, Ad... moreWorld’s 3rd richest billionaire just weeks ago, Adani has crashed out the top 10. And all it took was less than 10 days. Losing a whopping $100 billion since the Hindenburg report was published on January 24th that accused Adani Group of ‘brazen stock manipulation’ and ‘accounting irregularities’ among several other allegations. Here is a list of the series of setbacks that made Adani Group loss over $100 billion in market cap according to reports.