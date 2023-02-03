Adani Group Bloodbath: 10 Big Blows in less than 10 Days after Hindenburg Bomb I Watch

Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 01:23 AM IST

World’s 3rd richest billionaire just weeks ago, Adani has crashed out the top 10. And all it took was less than 10 days. Losing a whopping $100 billion since the Hindenburg report was published on January 24th that accused Adani Group of ‘brazen stock manipulation’ and ‘accounting irregularities’ among several other allegations. Here is a list of the series of setbacks that made Adani Group loss over $100 billion in market cap according to reports.