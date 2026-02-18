Adani Group Goes All-In on AI with $100B Data Center Strategy | Explained
Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Investment in AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035! Powered by 30GW Khavda renewables (10GW operational) + $55B extra clean energy push. Core $100B could unlock $150B in related sectors (server manufacturing, cloud). Builds on AdaniConnex (2GW capacity, expanding to 5GW). Partnerships: Google (Vizag), Microsoft (Hyderabad/Pune), Flipkart. Focus: Indian LLMs, startups, sovereignty & skills via AI curricula & research labs.