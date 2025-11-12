English
Business News/ Videos / Adani Group Plans One Of The World’s Largest Battery Storage Sites In Gujarat

Adani Group Plans One Of The World’s Largest Battery Storage Sites In Gujarat

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 05:36 pm IST Livemint

Adani Group launches India's largest grid-scale battery storage in Gujarat—3.5 GWh BESS for 24/7 renewables on November 11, 2025! Khavda project (1.126 GW, 700 containers) enables steady clean power amid oil volatility. Gautam Adani: Cornerstone of energy independence. Scales to 15 GWh by 2027! Watch the green shift!

 
