Adani Group's Stock Fall Upto 20% | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Shares of Adani Group's seven listed companies cra... moreShares of Adani Group's seven listed companies crashed for the second straight day on Friday, extending their fall after Hindenburg Research said that it took a short position in certain securities of the group which the Group dismissed as ‘baseless’. Adani Transmission shares tumbled over 19% and Adani Total Gas sank 19.1% in their biggest daily drop since mid-March 2020, while Adani Green Energy sank about 16% on the BSE in the early trading session. Let's delve into the specifics of what this report found, as well as Adani Groups' response to it.