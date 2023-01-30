Adani Group's Stock Fall Upto 20% | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Shares of Adani Group's seven listed companies crashed for the second straight day on Friday, extending their fall after Hindenburg Research said that it took a short position in certain securities of the group which the Group dismissed as ‘baseless’. Adani Transmission shares tumbled over 19% and Adani Total Gas sank 19.1% in their biggest daily drop since mid-March 2020, while Adani Green Energy sank about 16% on the BSE in the early trading session. Let's delve into the specifics of what this report found, as well as Adani Groups' response to it.