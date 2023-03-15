Adani Group stocks fall as opposition rakes up Adani issue, demands JPC

Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Adani Group stocks were back under the spotlight d... moreAdani Group stocks were back under the spotlight during the early trade on Tuesday amid the ruckus over the Adani-Hindenburg saga in Parliament as the second leg of the budget session kicked-off on Monday.Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Adani Group versus Hindenburg Research saga. He expressed concerns regarding the exposure of the public insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to the Adani Group.