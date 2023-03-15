Adani Group stocks fall as opposition rakes up Adani issue, demands JPC

Adani Group stocks were back under the spotlight d... moreAdani Group stocks were back under the spotlight during the early trade on Tuesday amid the ruckus over the Adani-Hindenburg saga in Parliament as the second leg of the budget session kicked-off on Monday.Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Adani Group versus Hindenburg Research saga. He expressed concerns regarding the exposure of the public insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to the Adani Group.
