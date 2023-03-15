Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / Adani Group stocks fall as opposition rakes up Adani issue, demands JPC

Adani Group stocks fall as opposition rakes up Adani issue, demands JPC

Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:14 AM IST Livemint

Adani Group stocks were back under the spotlight during the early trade on Tuesday amid the ruckus over the Adani-Hindenburg saga in Parliament as the second leg of the budget session kicked-off on Monday.Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Adani Group versus Hindenburg Research saga. He expressed concerns regarding the exposure of the public insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to the Adani Group.