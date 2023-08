Adani Probe Deadline Lapses; SEBI Asks Supreme Court For 15 More Days | Details

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 06:40 PM IST

SEBIon Monday asked the Supreme Court to grant it ... moreSEBIon Monday asked the Supreme Court to grant it 15 more days to conclude the investigation into allegations against the Adani group made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.