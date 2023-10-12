Adani Slips, Ambani Regains India’s Richest Spot | Number Of Billionaires Surges 76% To 1319

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 08:55 AM IST

With Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani still reeling under Hindenburg’s onslaught, Mukesh Ambani has taken the poll position in the list of the richest Indians. Hurun India and 360 Wealth Today recently released the 360 One Wealth Hurun India rich list for the year 2023. According to the list, the net worth of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani saw a four-fold increase since 2014.