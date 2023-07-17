Adani Total Gas plans to invest up to Rs. 20,000 crore | Mint Primer | Mint

Discover the ambitious investment plans of Adani T... moreDiscover the ambitious investment plans of Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), a joint venture between Adani Group and TotalEnergies, in India's gas industry. With a focus on expanding its gas distribution network, adding CNG stations, and building EV charging points, ATGL aligns with India's goal to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix. Learn about ATGL's financial performance, market capitalization, and the government's initiatives to stabilize domestic gas prices. Watch to understand the implications of ATGL's investment plans for India's energy future.
