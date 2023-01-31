ADANI, WORLD’S 3RD RICHEST MAN, CRASHES OUT OF TOP 5 IN UNDER A WEEK

The Hindenburg-Adani battle looks far from over. A... moreThe Hindenburg-Adani battle looks far from over. After Adani Group's 413-page response to Hindenburg, the forensic financial research firm responded with a sharp rebuttal. Hours before the morning trading bell rang, US based Hindenburg issued a statement, saying ‘fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism.’ Monday saw a bloodbath in Adani group stocks with several hitting lower circuit.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.