ADANI, WORLD’S 3RD RICHEST MAN, CRASHES OUT OF TOP 5 IN UNDER A WEEK

Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:13 AM IST

The Hindenburg-Adani battle looks far from over. A... moreThe Hindenburg-Adani battle looks far from over. After Adani Group's 413-page response to Hindenburg, the forensic financial research firm responded with a sharp rebuttal. Hours before the morning trading bell rang, US based Hindenburg issued a statement, saying ‘fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism.’ Monday saw a bloodbath in Adani group stocks with several hitting lower circuit.