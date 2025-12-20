‘Adapt, Or Leave!’: Why CEO Satya Nadella Sent This Warning To Microsoft Top Bosses

Updated: 20 Dec 2025, 12:34 pm IST

Microsoft's AI Ultimatum Exposed: Adapt or Leave! CEO Satya Nadella allegedly presses leaders to commit fully—reshuffles ranks, hands keynote away, bypasses execs for chaotic engineer meetings. Hands-on coding demanded; no delegation. Haunted by fallen giants, Nadella warns profits irrelevant if AI fails. Thousands laid off, morale hits lows—culture turns colder, rigid. Inside scoop on Microsoft's desperate transformation!