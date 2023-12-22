Adopt A Pet Or Buy?: Bisleri’s Jayanti Khan Chauhan Weighs In | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 2

Did you adopt your pet or buy it? Bisleri’s Vice-C... moreDid you adopt your pet or buy it? Bisleri’s Vice-Chairperson Jayanti Khan Chauhan believes adopting a pet is the better thing to do as It gives abandoned pets a second shot at life. An animal lover, Jayanti is the second guest on Mint’s brand new show Rollin’ With The Boss. While talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint, Jayanti said she has been adopting abandoned pets since she was just 6 years old. Tune in to watch the full show tonight at 8 pm, December 21st.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.