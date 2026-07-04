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Affordability Crisis Hits Europe: EU Commission Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen Pledges Action | Watch

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has described housing affordability as one of Europe's biggest social challenges, warning that rising costs and limited access are affecting millions across the European Union. Speaking in Ireland alongside Prime Minister Micheál Martin, von der Leyen announced plans for a European Housing Alliance and a high-level Housing Summit. Watch.

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Published4 Jul 2026, 09:38 PM IST
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Europe Affordability Crisis: EU Commission Chief Von Der Leyen Pledges Action
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