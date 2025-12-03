Affordability Is Breaking Gen Z in US - And It’s Showing Up in Their Holiday Spending

Updated: 03 Dec 2025, 11:43 pm IST

A new wave of data on holiday spending in the United States is drawing attention to how younger consumers are adjusting their budgets amid broader affordability pressures. Recent surveys indicate that Gen Z is planning sharper cutbacks than older age groups, prompting renewed discussion about wages, inflation, and shifting purchasing behaviour. Retailers and analysts are examining how these changes may shape seasonal demand, long-term consumption patterns, and the role of younger shoppers in the wider economy. Watch.