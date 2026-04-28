Affordable Housing Sales Fall 23% As Prices Surge, Luxury Segment Booms In India | Full Report

India’s housing market is sending a worrying signal for the middle class. Affordable home sales (below ₹50 lakh) have plunged 23% year-on-year in the January–March quarter, as rising land and construction costs push builders away from budget housing. While homes under ₹1 crore are losing share, demand is shifting toward mid and luxury segments, highlighting a growing affordability gap. Experts say higher prices, limited supply, and global uncertainties are putting pressure on middle-class homebuyers. Is the dream of owning a home slipping away for India’s middle class?