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Affordable Housing Sales Fall 23% As Prices Surge, Luxury Segment Booms In India | Full Report

India’s housing market is sending a worrying signal for the middle class. Affordable home sales (below 50 lakh) have plunged 23% year-on-year in the January–March quarter, as rising land and construction costs push builders away from budget housing. While homes under 1 crore are losing share, demand is shifting toward mid and luxury segments, highlighting a growing affordability gap. Experts say higher prices, limited supply, and global uncertainties are putting pressure on middle-class homebuyers. Is the dream of owning a home slipping away for India’s middle class?

Livemint
Published28 Apr 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Affordable Housing Sales Fall 23% As Prices Surge, Luxury Segment Booms In India
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