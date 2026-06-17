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After 8,000 Layoffs, Zuckerberg Admits Meta's Restructuring Mistakes & ‘Atrocious’ AI Rollout

Meta is facing internal turbulence after a massive restructuring tied to its artificial intelligence push. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged that the company made mistakes during its AI overhaul, which saw around 8,000 layoffs and thousands of employees reassigned to new roles. In a candid internal admission, CTO Andrew Bosworth described the rollout as “atrocious,” citing poor communication, lack of clarity, and disruption across teams. Reports from Reuters and Wired suggest employee morale took a hit as rapid strategic shifts left many feeling uncertain about their roles.

Livemint, Anna Mathew
Published17 Jun 2026, 11:44 AM IST
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