After Delhi, Jharkhand Rocked By Massive Student Protests Over Exam Irregularities | Explained

Student-led protests over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in Jharkhand’s JPSC and JSSC examinations entered their sixth day. Protesters are demanding a CBI probe and the complete cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has thrown its support behind the agitation. Hundreds gathered at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, also highlighting high urban unemployment and demanding permanent government jobs. Pressure is mounting on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government.