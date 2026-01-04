English
Business News/ Videos / After Maduro, Trump THREATENS Cuba, Colombia, Mexico Amid Global Outcry Over Attack On Venezuela

After Maduro, Trump THREATENS Cuba, Colombia, Mexico Amid Global Outcry Over Attack On Venezuela

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 07:13 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated rhetoric in the wake of the Venezuela operation, issuing pointed remarks about Cuba, Colombia and Mexico while defending Washington’s actions against Nicolás Maduro. The comments were made as Trump described Maduro as a narco-terrorist and addressed questions about how the U.S. intends to deal with neighbouring countries linked to drug trafficking concerns. Colombia Deploys Military To Border as Cuban President calls U.S. Actions 'act of terrorism.' Watch.

 
