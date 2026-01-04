U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated rhetoric in the wake of the Venezuela operation, issuing pointed remarks about Cuba, Colombia and Mexico while defending Washington’s actions against Nicolás Maduro. The comments were made as Trump described Maduro as a narco-terrorist and addressed questions about how the U.S. intends to deal with neighbouring countries linked to drug trafficking concerns. Colombia Deploys Military To Border as Cuban President calls U.S. Actions 'act of terrorism.' Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.