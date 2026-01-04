Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / After Maduro, Trump THREATENS Cuba, Colombia, Mexico Amid Global Outcry Over Attack On Venezuela

After Maduro, Trump THREATENS Cuba, Colombia, Mexico Amid Global Outcry Over Attack On Venezuela

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 07:13 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated rhetoric in the wake of the Venezuela operation, issuing pointed remarks about Cuba, Colombia and Mexico while defending Washington’s actions against Nicolás Maduro. The comments were made as Trump described Maduro as a narco-terrorist and addressed questions about how the U.S. intends to deal with neighbouring countries linked to drug trafficking concerns. Colombia Deploys Military To Border as Cuban President calls U.S. Actions 'act of terrorism.' Watch.